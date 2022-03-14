Join our Telegram Channel
Barack Obama tests positive for Covid-19

By Josephine Njoroge March 14th, 2022 1 min read

Former US president Barack Obama says he is feeling ‘fine’ despite testing positive for Covid 19.

Obama also clarified via a statement on his socials that his wife Michelle had returned a negative test.

Obama, 60, had recently returned to Washington, DC, after spending much of the winter in Hawaii, according to CNN.

The diagnosis makes Obama the second US President known to have contracted the virus after then-President Donald Trump announced he tested positive in October 2020, which was before vaccines were widely available in the US.

The news of Obama’s Covid-19 status comes days after the government of Kenya lifted the mandatory wearing of masks in public spaces.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe however urged Kenyans to continue heeding to public health measures such as handwashing and social distancing.

 

