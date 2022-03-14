Barack Obama tests positive for Covid-19

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle. PIC: COURTESY

Former US president Barack Obama says he is feeling ‘fine’ despite testing positive for Covid 19.

Obama also clarified via a statement on his socials that his wife Michelle had returned a negative test.

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

Obama, 60, had recently returned to Washington, DC, after spending much of the winter in Hawaii, according to CNN.

The diagnosis makes Obama the second US President known to have contracted the virus after then-President Donald Trump announced he tested positive in October 2020, which was before vaccines were widely available in the US.

The news of Obama’s Covid-19 status comes days after the government of Kenya lifted the mandatory wearing of masks in public spaces.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe however urged Kenyans to continue heeding to public health measures such as handwashing and social distancing.