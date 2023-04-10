Bishop leads church members to burn suspected human skull on beach





Security officers in Mbita are investigating a strange ritual over the Easter weekend, where a clergyman led his church members to a beach in Kasgunga East Sub Location, Luanda Nyamasare.

The bishop who has since gone underground, had a vision during a night vigil that he would find a human skull in the water, which he claimed was a message from God.

Convinced of his vision, the congregation followed him to the beach, where he led them into the water to retrieve the skull.

Also read: Kasarani mystery deaths: Yet another bizarre death

Afterward, they set it on fire on the shore, which drew the attention of local residents who reported the matter on social media.

The Kasgunga East Sub-location Assistant Chief, Francis Kasuku, became concerned and reported the incident to the police.

Upon the arrival of the officers, the bishop had vanished, making it impossible for them to question him or his church members.

The police took the skull to the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital for forensic analysis, and Mr. Kasuku confirmed that he had no report of anyone missing from his area.

This bizarre ritual has left the community in shock, and many are questioning the bishop’s motives and the validity of his vision.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the security officers are urging anyone with information on the bishop’s whereabouts or the incident to come forward.

Also read: Bride makes bizarre grand entry to her wedding in a coffin