Businessman Alinur Mohamed trolled attempting immigrate after Ruto’s win





Nairobi businessman Alinur Mohamed has been trolled by Kenyans following his post on the social media claiming that he was about to leave the country before changing his mind at the last minute.

Alinur, a staunch supporter of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga, had initially indicated that he would fly out of the country if his candidate doesn’t win the presidential seat.

However, following the announcement of William Ruto as president-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Monday, Alinur had to rethink about his plans.

Dr Ruto garnered 7.1 million votes, representing 50.5 per cent of the total votes against Mr Odinga’s 6.9 million votes, representing about 48.8 per cent.

Alinur has in the recent past been seen with Mr Odinga in Azimio rallies. At one point he hinted that he would vie for the Kamukunji parliamentary seat in Nairobi, but later on dropped his.

He said that he had already booked his flight that was supposed to leave the country on Thursday night, but changed his mind.

“I had booked a flight to travel out of the country tonight, but I have arrived at the airport and I have seen no reason to travel out of the country. I have decided that I am going back to my house. I love my country Kenya and I will never leave it to go anywhere in the world,” Alinur said.

On Twitter, the flamboyant businessman was trolled for seeking attention after election. Here are some of the reactions:

Even ladies don’t look attention like this. Bro whoever verified you made a big mistake. — Humble Guy (@Fahad_Msaid) August 19, 2022

You are always great Mr. I will always champion for your leadership. — Evans Mbaja (@MbajaEvans) August 18, 2022

This joker wanted to be Kamukunji MP. — Abdikarim Hussein (@AbdikarimHusse) August 18, 2022

Ameandika jkia hapo in bold tuamini mans cloutchasing is on another level therez lanes to this😭 pic.twitter.com/TLIUu7TgCn — • (@sheikhmacaroni) August 18, 2022