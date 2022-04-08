Clearing agent charged with fraud





A city businessman who allegedly received Sh775, 000 from another trader after promising to transport a cargo container with assorted household items worth Sh6.4 million for his wife from Germany was charged with fraud.

At Kibera law courts, Dan Mbindyo was accused of obtaining the money by false pretences on January 25 from Gerald Maina after falsely claiming to be in a position to transport the cargo and have the items cleared by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Maina had sought the services of Mbindyo who is a clearing and forwarding agent to facilitate importing the container from Germany.

He allegedly paid Mbindyo the amount as a fee to cover transportation and other miscellaneous costs during the importation.

Mbindyo allegedly did not honour his part of the deal and instead, he reportedly stopped picking up Maina’s calls.

The suspect denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto and claimed the cargo is in the country only that a delay happened during the clearance process.

The prosecution asked the court to deny him bail and bonds because he resides in Germany and was likely to disappear if released.

“The accused person is a flight risk since he stays in Germany and if granted bond he might abscond court,” stated Corporal John Kajara of Gigiri police station in his affidavit filed at the court.

Karanja said Mbindyo has no fixed abode in Kenya and was living with a friend.

The court will issue a ruling after a report is tabled.