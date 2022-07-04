Controversial socialite Shakila suggests she has ’10 boyfriends’





Teen socialite Shakila born Shakila Amin says she doesnt mind having multiple sexual partners as long as she is able to sustain her lavish lifestyle.

The video vixen, in a recent online interview, also appeared to confirm she offers herself in exchange for money.

“My body is my weapon. Even when I get old I will still be looking good like Kim Kardashian. Other people will be taking care of me,” she boasted.

The socialite added she does not see a need in having just one man in her life when she could have multiple men to make her happy.

“Hook-ups are sex for money. Do you have sex for free? I am in a relationship, it’s just that I am in many, and I get everything I want. If one guy is making you happy imagine how 10 of them would be,”

However, scientists have discovered that being in multiple-sex relationships has negative effects including the risk of sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV/AIDS.,

Shakila also disclosed she has had a stomach reduction procedure as she cannot keep up with gym work.

“I cannot go to the gym all through. So I went through a none surgical Liposuction procedure. The progress is doing good,”

The socialite had earlier in the year caused a buzz on social media after she was reportedly kicked out of her expensive Kilimani apartment on grounds of failure to clear rent arrears.

She, however, denied being thrown out of her apartment, in a series of Instagram stories and instead bashed an unidentified person for leaking what she claimed was an old video.

Her recent utterances come months after she announced taking a social media break.