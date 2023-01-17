Cute but deadly: dangers that come with trendy acrylic nails





Trendy acrylic nails are a popular style of nails made by applying a mixture of liquid and powder acrylic to the natural nails.

They are often used to create various looks, including long and sculpted nails, and can be decorated with various colors, patterns, and designs.

They are a popular choice among women who want to enhance the appearance of their nails and are considered a more durable and long lasting alternative to natural nails or traditional nail polish.

Also read: Woman with world’s longest nails cuts them after three decades

There are a few potential dangers associated with acrylic nails:

Damage to natural nails:

Acrylic nails can damage natural nails if they are misapplied or if they are worn for an extended period. Overusing acrylic nails can cause the natural nail to become thin, weak, and prone to breaking.

Allergic reactions:

Some people may be allergic to the chemicals used in acrylic nail products. Symptoms of an allergic reaction may include redness, itching, or skin swelling.

Also read: Tanzanian Speaker bans women MPs with false eyelashes, finger nails from entering Parliament

Infection:

If acrylic nails are applied or maintained improperly, there is a risk of infection. This can occur if bacteria or fungi are introduced under the acrylic, or if the natural nail becomes damaged.

Difficulty removing: Acrylic nails can be difficult to remove, and the process may cause damage to the natural nails. It’s important to follow proper removal techniques and seek a professional’s help if necessary.

Risk of injury:

Acrylic nails can be sharp and may increase the risk of injury when performing certain tasks, such as typing or handling small object.

Fungal infections:

If acrylic nails are not properly maintained, there is a risk of fungal infections such as onychomycosis. This type of infection can cause the nails to become thick, yellow, or brittle, and it can be difficult to treat.

Also read: I claw out a living with my long nails

Dryness and cracking:

Acrylic nails can cause natural nails to become dry and prone to cracking. This can be particularly problematic for those with dry or sensitive skin, as it can lead to discomfort or irritation.

Breathing difficulties:

Some people may experience breathing difficulties when exposed to the fumes of acrylic nail products. This can be especially problematic for those with asthma or other respiratory conditions.

Nail deformities:

If acrylic nails are applied improperly or worn for an extended period, there is a risk of nail deformities. This may include the development of ridges, grooves, or other abnormalities on the nail’s surface.

Also read: Thinking of getting a tattoo? Here’s what you should know