Davido pens heartbreaking Father’s Day message as he remembers late son





Nigerian renowned singer and performer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, shared a poignant message on his social media platforms as the world observed Father’s Day.

In a series of Instagram posts, the father of three expressed the difficulties he faces on this day, but also expressed gratitude for the strength he has found.

“Difficult Father’s Day for me… But I thank God for strength. Water fills my eyes, but I’ll be alright. Forever. Some days will be like this,” Davido wrote in his heartfelt message.

This marks the first year that Davido is celebrating Father’s Day since the tragic loss of his son, Ifeanyi, with his wife Chioma Rowland.

The devastating incident occurred in October 2022 when young Ifeanyi lost his life in a pool accident at their Lagos home.

In April, the internationally acclaimed artist opened up about how the outpouring of support from people around the world played a crucial role in helping him navigate the immense grief.

During an interview with CNN’s Larry Madowo, Davido expressed his gratitude, saying:

“Personally, with me, the support I got from people was one of the things that helped me stand up again.”

He went on to mention the overwhelming messages of sympathy he received from politicians, sports personalities, fellow musicians, and even heads of state.

Reflecting on the profound impact of the tragedy, Davido shared how it transformed him and emphasized the importance of staying strong for his family and fans.

“This situation would break anybody,” he admitted.

“One thing that has helped was the support from everybody. I even had people I hadn’t spoken to in years reach out. Everybody knows that me and Chioma didn’t deserve that. The support that I got from people was one of the things that helped me get up again.”

