Deaths, threats, disappearances… the inside world of an IEBC employee

A portrait of the late Christopher Chege Msando during his funeral service at the Consolata Shrine on August 17, 2017. PHOTO | EMMA NZIOKA

Threats, escapades, disappearances, losing vital body parts, and deaths.

Working for Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) should be listed as among the fastest path towards living in frustration, or dying.

Here are some of the not-so-pleasant examples.

1. Chris Msando – Now deceased, Msando served as the head of Information Systems at the IEBC in the period leading to the 2017 general elections.

He disappeared days before the 2017 polls and was found murdered days later in a thicket alongside the body of a medical student believed to be a mutual friend.

Five years down the line, the government is yet to apprehend his killers.

“Msando died because he worked for the IEBC. If he worked for the National Aids Commision or any other agency, he would still be alive,” his sister said at his memorial service.

He left behind a widow and a young family of five kids who depended on him.

2. Daniel Mbolu Musyoka – He served as the Embakassi East returning officer in the 2022 polls.

Like Msando, he mysteriously disappeared after excusing himself to pick a phone call and was found dead a few days after the elections.

His body was then discovered by herders days later at a river close to the Kilombero forest in Oloitoktok,

His family has called for justice, while area lawmaker Babu Owino has been forced to come and disassociate himself with the death.

3 Geoffrey Gitobu – He served as IEBC’s returning officer in Gichugu’s constituency. He suddenly collapsed and died on Monday after failing in.

Police are investigating his death and a post-morterm is expected to be conducted this week to help in the findings. His family says the deceased did not have any history of failed health.

4. Roselyn Akombe – She was among the commissioners in the electoral body ahead of the 2017 polls.

She reportedly did not wait to die. Fearing for her life, she fled to the USA moments after the Supreme Court had nullified the 2017 polls on grounds that the polls were marred by irregularities and illegalities.

She has maintained the elections were manipulated.

5. Trevor Lichuma Dibo – The Information systems expert had been contracted by the IEBC.

His family reported him missing amid suggestions he’d been abducted by unknown people. He reappeared later safe and sound and lucky to tell the tale. Police are investigating the incident.

6 Mr Mohamed Kanyara – He was the electoral body’s presiding in Wajir.

He was shot by unknown people on election day and rushed to Wajir County Hospital with life-threatening wounds. His leg was amputated as a result of the wounds.

A friend of told the media Mr Kanyare was stopped and asked to enter a car. He was then asked to alter form 35A in favour of one of the candidates but he declined.