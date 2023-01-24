Diamond Platinumz opens up about his greatest fear





Tanzanian bongo singer Diamond Platnumz has shared what scares him the most in this world.

While promoting his new hit song ‘Yatapita’, Diamond opened up about having a phobia known as Acrophobia, which is a fear of heights.

According to Diamond, popularly known as Simba, he would rather chill with 100 snakes in a room than attempt to ‘kill’ his fear of heights.

“Gimmie 100 Snakes I can chill with them in the room but Heights, Hell No!… Even Standing on top of the Table feels like a suicide attempt to me, because I have acrophobia… You can imagine how stressful this one was🤦🏻‍♂️,” Diamond said.

Research shows that those who are afraid of high places suffer from a condition called Acrophobia. Acrophobia is a mental health condition in which the individual experiences an intense fear of heights.

It’s a type of anxiety disorder. A person with acrophobia experiences intense fear and anxiety when they think of tall heights or are positioned at a significant height.

In a video shared online, Platnumz is seen attempting to climb on top of a building as they shoot the video for his new song.

Just the other day, Diamond announced to the world that he had adopted a snake as his pet. He shared a video playing with the said snake that he described as a friend.

“Have been always excited to have my own snake as a pet ❤️🐍… guys meet my new Friend #Chichi,” Diamond wrote.

Among the many expensive items that Diamond owns includes his Rolls Royce, which he disclosed during an interview with Wasafi FM last year that it cost him Tshs2.2 Billion equivalent to Sh103,791,510.

The Tanzanian superstar said that the luxurious vehicle is worth a fortune adding that he could not even tell how much the vehicle’s fuelling costs.

“In case you don’t know, this car is worth Tsh2.2 Billion, I can’t even tell how much it costs to fuel,” the star said.

Besides the Rolls Royce, Diamond boasts of other expensive automobiles in his parking lot.

He owns two Cadillac Escalades; the Cadillac Escalade Black Edition (2020) and the Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition (2015), cars whose interior befits that of a private jet.

Diamond acquired the vehicle in 2021, delivered to his ‘White House’ residence in Benzi Beach, Dar es Salaam. The ‘Jeje’ hit-maker had previously confessed that Rolls Royce is his favorite car and true to his words, he acquired one.

