Zuchu promises to make it up to Kenyan fans with shows in Nairobi and Eldoret





A statement released by TrueBlaq Limited and Jabali Entertainment sought to ease the anger and disappointment of Kenyan fans who bought tickets to attend Tanzanian singer Zuchu’s concerts in Nairobi and Eldoret on December 10 and 11, 2022, respectively.

In their statement, the event organizers said the shows had been postponed due to circumstances out of their control and they were “hugely disappointed.”

“We regret to inform you that the Vybz Konnect events won’t be going ahead as planned. We are all hugely disappointed; but the good news is that both events have been rescheduled to take place during the Easter weekend on Saturday, April 8th and Sunday April 9th, 2023 respectively. We hope you can join us then,” the statement reads in part.

“All purchases for the December dates will be honored for the rescheduled Easter weekend dates. Purchasers will be notified on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend. On behalf of our partners, vendors and all stakeholders, kindly accept our apologies for any inconvenience this has caused to our fans… We look forward to seeing you,” the statement further reads.

The concerts were postponed two days to the events; and in her statement in December 2022, Zuchu, born Zuhura Othman to legendary Tanzanian singer Khadija Kopa, did not explain why the shows were suddenly postponed.

“My Kenyan fan-milly I am so saddened to announce that both shows in Nairobi and Eldoret have been postponed until further notice. The good news is that the promoters Jabali entertainment will soon announce new dates. I am so sorry for the inconvenience. Trust me I pushed but it’s beyond my control. I love you ❤️ until next time,” said Zuchu, a Wasafi Records signee and the girlfriend to superstar singer Diamond Platinumz (the owner of Wasafi).

The singer has been on tour across the world to promote her music and brand. Despite a number of failed events where revelers did not turn up in numbers, she has been braving the let downs and continuing with her shows.

She has recently performed in Comoros, Tanzania, Northampton in the United Kingdom and in some American states in the past few weeks.

