Diamond Platnumz splashes over Ksh71m on new Rolls Royce





Tanzanian songbird Diamond Platnumz has opened up on how much he bought his Rolls Royce for.

In a photo on his Instagram, the singer showed the car dealer holding a paper with a price tag of 2,250,000 United Arab Emirates Dirhams next to the car.

That’s an equivalent of Sh79 million on current exchange rates.

Diamond has also revealed of plans to buy a private jet this year while thanking his management for enabling his success.

“We bought a 2021 Rolls Royce Black Bedge Zero kilometer last Year, and we buying a Private Jet this Year!!! ✈ … that’s the definition of having the Best management!! 🌍” he posted on his Instagram page.

Diamond born Naseeb Abdul Juma is tycoon who has managed to build himself from scratch.

With his breakthrough song in the music industry being a single hit titled Kamwambie in 2010, Diamond released his debut album soon after and since then his career in music has grown tremendously having won numerous awards as a result.

Additionally, the Tanzanian singer, who doubles up as the founder and Chief Executive of WCB Wasafi Record Label and Wasafi Media is the most popular musician in East Africa boasting a huge number of YouTube subscribers.

Having garnered over 1billion views on the social media platform in 2020, Diamond became the first artiste to reach that number of views on YouTube in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He currently enjoys 6.61 million subscribers on YouTube and owns costly cars and expansive mansions in Tanzania, Kenya and South Africa.

The high end cars reportedly include the 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, BMW X6, Cadillac Escalade Black Edition, Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition, Toyota Land cruiser V8 and Toyota Land cruiser TX.

However, his love life is filled with drama despite his impressive music career.

Having had baby mamas in four East African countries, Diamond’s romantic life is a turbulent river with his partners stemming their break-up with the artist from his infidelity.