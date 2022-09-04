Diana Marua asks fans to propose names for unborn child





Singer Kevin ‘Bahati’ Kioko’s wife namely Diana Marua has asked her fans to suggest baby names to her.

In a message on Instagram, she’s also requested God to chip in and provide her with a name, while confessing she doesn’t have any as yet.

The couple is expecting their third child and on an Instagram post, the Adhiambo hitmaker appeared to ask his fans whether they would prefer a boy or girl.

The love birds revealed they were expectant in a song titled Nakulombotove, a love-themed hit dedicated to their unborn child.

Diana, a renowned social media influencer, met Bahati in 2016 with the couple falling in love a year later when he referred to her as a prayer partner.

They are reported to have tied the knot in an invite-only traditional wedding in October the same year.

Few months later Diana announced she was pregnant with Bahati’s child.

They welcomed their first born child Heaven Bahati in February 2018. In 2019, they welcomed their second born son Majesty Bahati.

Bahati has another daughter, Mueni Bahati, from a previous relationship with his vbaby mama Yvette Obura.

The popular singer has also adopted a son namely Morgan Bahati.