WATCH: Pinky pinky ponky song released after Supreme Court submission

Lawyer Willis Otieno, who is representing Khelef Khalifa and others in the presidential petition, makes his submission at the Supreme Court on August 31, 2022. POOL

When lawyer Willis Otieno used a song that is famous among nursery school going children while making his submission at the Supreme Court presidential election petition, he probably didnt have an idea the lyrics of the song would trend.

Mr Otieno used the pre-school song to supposedly demonstrate how the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati had turned the commission’s mandate into a child’s play.

He said: “What Chebukati did is what my niece, Mimi, calls ‘Pinky pinky ponky, Paka mielo disko! (the cat is dancing at a disco),” to the amusement of the court.

As there is never a dull moment on Kenyan soil, Mr Otieno words have since become popular and even remixed by producer Motif the Don into a song.

A short video of politicians dancing to the tune was created and shared virally. Then comes a newly composed and released song by another Kenyan artiste by the name MC Njagi.

In his song, Njagi alludes instances of when life makes you choose between the options it provides saying one makes the choice through the Pinky Pinky Ponky selection.

The song lyrics tells of a story of a young person who does not get their desired job and is left with only the options that are presented to him inclusive of the odd jobs.

“You were told to get married when you were a young girl but you said you needed time to enjoy life. Now years have progressed and men have started eyeing on your younger sister. No one wants to marry you,” he sang through.

“You are decide to get married as a third wife but your co-wives make your life unbearable and you leave. That is what is called Pinky Pinky Ponky,” he adds.

The song that was released on Saturday has so far garnered over 22,000 views on YouTube.