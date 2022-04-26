Did Bitcoin scammers hack Diamond’s YouTube account?

Bongo flava artiste Diamond Platnumz performs on stage at the 28th edition of Koroga Festival at Hell's Gate national Park in Naivasha. PHOTO | THOMAS MATIKO.

Bongo flava artiste Diamond Platnumz performs on stage at the 28th edition of Koroga Festival at Hell's Gate national Park in Naivasha. PHOTO | THOMAS MATIKO.





Diamond Platnumz says he is working round the clock to reclaim his YouTube account.

The Tanzanian singer recently lost his account on the social media platform which happens to be one of the most popular in Africa, with more than 6 million subscribers and billions of views.

Wasafi boss Kim Kayndo confirmed he is in talks with YouTube management to reclaim the deactivated channel.

Wasafi is the brand name of the entertainment firm owned by the popular singer.

“The account was hacked on Sunday and the hackers went live and produced content that’s against YouTube policy. As a result, the account was deactivated, We are in talks with YouTube management to solve the problem and I appeal for patience,” explained Kayndo on Instagram.

The account was reportedly hacked by Bitcoin scammers who changed its name changed to Tesla Live before his IT team restored it back to normalcy.

On Sunday, Kayndo announced to the public that they had managed to regain access of Chibu Dangote’s channel after it was hacked by bitcoin scammers.

“We’ve managed to reclaim Diamond and Mbosso’s YouTube accounts after they were hacked by Bitcoin scammers,” said Kayndo.

Up until the suspension, Diamond had 174 videos which had garnered him 1.6 billion views.

The account had also raked in millions of shillings in payments through views and royalties.

Born Naseeb Abdul Juma, Diamond’s YouTube channel was among the most popular channels in Africa.

Known for his Swahili love songs such as Waah and Jeje, Diamond used to market his songs and brand through the channel.