Donald Trump back on Twitter





Twitter boss Elon Musk has reinstated the former United States of America (USA) President Donald Trump on the bird app. This after Musk conducted a poll that ran for hours in which more that 15 million Twitter users engaged.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. (A Latin phrase meaning the voice of the people is the voice of God).”

The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

From the Twitter poll, users who voted yes were 51.8 per cent while those who voted no were 48.2 per cent. Ever since the technology guru took over Twitter management, he received numerous questions on whether he would reinstate the 45th President of USA on the bird app.

Trump is an American politician, media personality cum businessman who served as the Head of State from 2017 to 2021. His Twitter account was permanently suspended due to the risk of incitement of violence.

The then Twitter management said that the decision was made after a close review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account.

It all began during USA elections when Trump was locked out of his account for 12 hours after he praised hundreds of his supporters who had entered the US Capitol as the US Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

Twitter initially warned that it would ban his account if he breached the platform’s rules again. After being allowed back on the application, Trump posted two tweets that the company cited as the final straws.

In one, he wrote: “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, America first, and make America great again, will have a giant voice long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!”

The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Then also tweeted, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Trump had more than 1 million followers on Twitter and had been very outspoken before the account was suspended.