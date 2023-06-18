DP Gachagua lauds Kimani Ichungwa for lobbying MPs to pass controversial Finance Bill 2023

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses parents and students of St Bonaventure Kaheti Boys High School in Nyeri County during the parents day on May 19, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has praised Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa for lobbying lawmakers to pass the controversial Finance Bill 2023 through the first reading.

Addressing Githunguri residents on June 17, 2023 the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua praised the national assembly majority leader, terming him as a ‘hero who is determined to fight for the government’s agenda’s’.

Mr Gachagua told Githunguri locals that Ichungwa has proved to be an ally of development.

“I want to thank Kimani Wa Ichungwa, when the king (referring to President William Ruto) brought a bill in parliament proposing additional funding on building roads, coffee and tea he lobbied all MPs who defeated Azimio, scoring ten against zero. The document went through,” the DP said.

The Finance Bill 2023, was passed by the national assembly on Wednesday June 14, evening after the chairperson of the National Assembly’s Finance Committee, Mr Kimani Kuria tabled it for debate and discussion.

The bill proposes an increase of VAT on basic commodities, including increasing fuel tax from 8 per cent to 16.

The document by President Ruto, also imposes taxes on digital content, salary and affordable housing plan, proposals which have caused an uproar amongst Kenyans and employee’s representative bodies and human rights activists, warning of massive job losses due to heavy taxation.

Kenya Kwanza government, however, defends the bill Dr Ruto claiming it will enable him offset the huge debts and develop the nation.

“I beg you to support us, Kenya Kwanza government, so that when the president introduces a bill it goes through,” Mr Gachagua urged Githunguri residents.

The president and his deputy, on Saturday, June 17 graced Githunguri Dairy Cooperative Society field day, in Kiambu County.

Githunguri MP, Gathoni Wa Muchomba was against the bill and she voted NO, against it.

Opposition side, led by Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya principal Mr Raila Odinga strongly opposed the bill.

176 MPs voted in favor of the controversial bill report while 81 opposed it. ​

