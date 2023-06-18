Nairobi health department launches toll free number for complaints

The ICU unit at the Mama Lucy hospital in Nairobi. PHOTO: Kevin Cheruiyot.

The Health department in Nairobi County has launched a toll free number where members of the public can be able to compliment or raise complains for the services they receive.

Health Chief officer Mr Geoffrey Mosiria said the decision was made in order for the medical department in the Nairobi County government to be able to keep track of what goes on in various hospitals.

“Health is very important and should be given the first priority, for this reason, we have introduced the toll free number for the people to reach out directly to us,” he said.

He stressed that health workers can also snitch and report on their colleagues while at work.

He assured those that raise concerns that their identities will not be made public.

“I want to assure the people that nobody will make anyone’s identity public, our mission is clear that we want to ensure that people get the services they require and the law is followed to the core,” Mr Mosiria said.

The toll free number for calls is 1508 and one can send a text message or WhatsApp call through 0110008609.

This comes at a time when Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has been sending warnings to those fond of stealing drugs from hospitals.

Currently, Governor Sakaja has been distributing drugs to various hospitals across the county.

In February 2023, the Nairobi County boss gave the DCI a go ahead to investigate the stealing of drugs from various hospitals.

He said that the fraudsters were well coordinated and were on almost a daily basis stealing drugs from the county hospitals leading to the loss of millions in the process.

Governor Sakaja in February said that three suspects who were nabbed in a van full of stolen drugs would serve as an example to the rest who are also fond of stealing.

He said the syndicate involved rogue county government officials and private chemists, some of whom use public ambulances to cart away stolen drugs.

