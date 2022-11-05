Ebola: Museveni rules out lockdown





Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has appeared to change his stance on locking down parts of the country as he bids to contain the spread of Ebola.

The Head of State said on social media he does not intend to lock down the country amid fears the disease could spread to other parts of the country.

Regarding the Ebola situation, first of all, there will be NO LOCKDOWN. Therefore, people should go ahead and concentrate on their work without worry. However, we should be more vigilant and observe the SOPs put in place to control the Ebola spread. — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) November 4, 2022

The announcement comes weeks after the 78-year old announced a three-week lockdown and curfew in Mubende and Kassanda districts.

Museveni at the time said said directive affected public and private transport including motorbikes (boda bodas). Only cargo vehicles were exempted.

The Head of State has also maintained that the country is well equipped to deal with the virus which has so far affected close to 150 people, killing 48.

Global agencies and the World Health Organization (WHO) have outlined ways to support Uganda including ensuring sufficient doses of candidate vaccines were available for the trial and beyond.

Museveni locked down Uganda for the longest period during the Covid-19 pandemic in between 2020 and 2021.

Also read: Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja rewards Ruai resident who captured illegal waste dumping

Sanapei Tande: My man can fantasize about other women but….

Rapper Jua Cali explains why he drifted apart with Nonini