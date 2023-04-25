EXCLUSIVE: Details behind Karen Nyamu’s intimate video with Samidoh





Nominated senator Karen Nyamu has shared yet another intimate video with her baby daddy Samidoh.

The video which is recorded by Ms Nyamu was released two days after Samidoh, born Samuel Muchoki, and his wife Edday Nderitu, donated foodstuffs to families affected by hippo invasions and drought in Nyandarua County.

The couple was celebrated on social media for offering a helping hand to people from their home village.

Karen Nyamu’s name was mentioned in the post with many tagging her to remind her that the singer appreciates his first wife more than her.

The video also confirmed to their fans that indeed he was still on good terms with Edday.

A close source to Nairobi News said the video is speculated to be a reaction of Samidoh’s charity video with his wife Edday.

The source added that the video was recorded five years ago while the two, Samidoh and Karen were in Dubai.

“That is not a recent video. It was taken in Dubai in 2018. Every time Samidoh is spotted doing something with his wife, Karen has to unleash a past maybe to offend the wife,” the source told this writer.

Samidoh has recently been spotted with Karen Nyamu many times as opposed to his wife, or lets just say, Karen posts their photos together more often than the wife.

In the undated video, on Karen’s TikTok, Samidoh serenades Miss Nyamu with a popular Kikuyu gospel song, twisting some lyrics to remind her how he loves her.

Samidoh gushes over the mother of his two children as he holds her romantically.

“I just feel like following you…” Samidoh sings as Karen smiles.

The video was shot at a public event since there is some background noise from other people in the room.

The nominated Senator was recording the video as she sat on Samidoh who romantically caressed her thighs.

She captioned it, “PG Parental Guidance,” with laughing emojis.

This is not the first time Karen has posted such videos on her timeline.

