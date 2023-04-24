Top 8 Kenyan podcasts you should be listening to in 2023





It’s 2023, and the reign of podcast shows is brimming higher than ever before. Gone are the days when podcasts were dominated by conspiracy theorists and grisly murder documentaries (not that there’s anything wrong with those), but podcasts today have grown to a place of discovering new topics, learning more about one’s existing passions, and even keeping up to date with current affairs.

Perhaps it’s because social media is all about influencer marketing these days, but the most dynamic and urgent media activity out there right now is the rapidly growing interest by Kenyans and the world at large in matters podcasts.

In this piece, we picked the top 8 Kenyan podcasts that tell gripping stories, unpack fascinating topics, amplify crucial voices, and most importantly, will help you wash those dishes or tidy the house in what feels like a blink of an eye.

The Messy Inbetween – TMI Podcast

The Messy Inbetween is hosted by content creator Murugi Munyi, alias Yummy Mummy and brand influencer Lydia KM. The duo discusses topics about love, work, money, relationships, and friendships among many others. Their episodes are posted on a weekly basis every Wednesday.

The JoyRide Podcast

The Joyride, hosted by gospel singer Ben Cyco and his wife, Wanjiru Njiru is one of the most popular podcasts in Kenya right now. The duo says the podcast is a platform seeking to educate and entertain by sharing life and its journey. In the podcast, Ben and Njiru talk about their relationship journey and other aspects of life that they have experienced. They normally invite other famous figures to their show and engage them in deep conversations.

Speaking of Gen Z

Speaking of Gen Z is a new podcast on Nation FM that brings you entertaining, yet meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie, and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z, all while letting you in on the secrets of hacking a Gen Z-driven era.

Unit The Podcast

New podcast in town by Over 25’s Shikie and her hubby Shiv, a popular married couple sharing their thoughts, experiences, and adventures with the world. Their podcast and YouTube channel cover a range of topics, from current events and personal stories to advice and entertainment.

ManTalk Ke

This podcast highlights the need for conversations led by men on issues such as toxic masculinity, fatherhood, feminism, dating, and self-care. Mantalk. ke is hosted by content creators Eli Mwenda and Oscar Koome.

The Mics Are Open

The Mics Are Open is a comedy podcast hosted by Homeboyz Radio presenters G-Money and Andy Young alongside Neville and Ashley. The four hosts share their opinions on different topics on the episodes that go live every Friday. The podcast is produced by The Good Co.

The Sandwich Podcast

The Sandwich is a comedy podcast hosted by four creatives namely Joan Melly, Kibz, Nyamita, and Owen. The topics discussed in the weekly podcast are inspired by the hosts’ life experiences. They also feature guests.

Legally Clueless

Legally Clueless is hosted by former Kiss FM radio presenter Adelle Onyango. In the podcast, the media personality talks about random things that happened in her life. She also invites guests who also share their stories. Episodes are shared weekly.

