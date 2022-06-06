Ekuru Aukot vows to sue IEBC over presidential contest





Dr. Ekuru Aukot has vowed to sue the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over the decision to lock him out of the presidential race.

Dr. Aukot, the Thirdway Alliance Party Presidential candidate told Nairobi News in an interview the electoral body had denied him his right to vie for the elective position.

“I’m in court this morning to fight for not just my right to vie but everyone’s right to fair treatment. IEBC in their process have offended the Data protection act & Elections Act. IEBC is a crime scene,” he said.

Mr Aukot presented his papers before the commission chairperson on Sunday to be cleared for the August 9 polls.

However, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati rejected his application for failing to provide ID copies of his supporters.

Also, the commission said Aukot failed to meet the minimum number of signatures from his supporters, which is required for registration as a Presidential candidate.

But Aukot has dismissed Chebukati’s claims saying that failing to submit copies of Ids should not deny him to vie.

On Sunday, the commission also rejected an application by Independent presidential aspirant George Munyottah for registration as a Presidential candidate for not meeting the minimum number of supporters’ IDs and signatures.

Also, the application of Peter King’ori’s was rejected for not meeting the requisite number of supporters’ signatures and ID copies.

Only applications of the Azimio La Umoja Coalition Party’s Presidential candidate Raila Odinga was cleared on Sunday, alongside his running mate Martha Karua.