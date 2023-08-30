Eldoret Court waits for suspect to ‘remove’ swallowed stolen ring before sentencing him

Photo:Emmanuel Moyi accused of stealing a ring and swallowing a gold ring from a jewel shop in Eldoret town when he was presented in court on August 30. He pleaded guilty.Photo/Titus Ominde/Nation

Photo:Emmanuel Moyi accused of stealing a ring and swallowing a gold ring from a jewel shop in Eldoret town when he was presented in court on August 30. He pleaded guilty.Photo/Titus Ominde/Nation





Police are waiting for a man who reportedly stole a golden ring and swallowed it to deficate it so as to produce it as evidence in court.

State Counsel Patricia Kirui told an Eldoret court that she ‘did not have the facts of the case as yet’.

“I am not ready to read the facts to the accused, I request the court not to release him on bail since he is under police supervision awaiting him to excrete the missing ring so as to be used as exhibit in this case. As prosecution we are hopeful that in the next one week he would have excreted the ring in question,” state counsel Patricia Kirui told the court.

Emmanuel Moyi has been accused of stealing a ring from a jewel shop in Eldoret town.

The indictments stated that on August 26, 2023, in Mwaura’s shop in Eldoret, Mr Moyi stole the ring worth Sh15,000 belonging to Mwaura Nguku Kamau by swallowing it before leaving his old low value mimic gold ring in the same shop.

CCTV footage obtained from the shop during the incident will also be used in court as evidence.

The prosecution had listed four witnesses who included employees of the store where the ring was stolen.

While confessing the charge on August 30, 2023, the accused pleaded with the court to sentence him immediately.

“I have already pleaded guilty, I don’t see why the prosecution wants to delay my sentence, the issues of presenting exhibit in court should not make me continue to suffer in remand. It is not even known when I will excrete the said ring,” he told the court.

In the absence of evidence of the ring, the prosecutor asked the court to wait a week for the accused to excrete the ring, so that it could be presented to the court as evidence.

Senior Principal Magistrate Mogire Onkoba directed the case to be mentioned on September 4. “Following the application by the prosecution, the matter will be mentioned on September 4, 2023” directed the Magistrate.

Also read: Sakaja makes u-turn, ends crackdown on city nightclubs and bars

Four passport brokers arrested as crackdown on Nyayo House cartels intensifies