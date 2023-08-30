Leader of notorious Comrades gang arrested





Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday night arrested the suspected leader of an outlawed group that has been terrorizing locals in Nyanza.

Mr Charles Otieno Odhiambo, who is the leader of the outlawed Comrades gang is currently being held at the Yala Police Station. According to the police, the suspect will be arraigned in court on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

A senior DCI detective who spoke to Nairobi News in confidence said officers will be seeking to hold him for 14 more days as they continue with investigations.

“He is a key suspect in a number of murders and robberies that have been taking place around. We hope to hold him for the next two weeks if the court will allow,” our source said.

Mr Odhiambo, is believed to have led members of the outlawed gang in a robbery incident which left the owner of a cyber shop murdered.

A forensic trail which was conducted by DCI officers also placed the suspect in a number of robberies that have taken place in the vast of Nyanza region.

“This triggered his manhunt and subsequent arrest at Awelo Estate in Siaya County,” the DCI said in a statement.

During the suspect’s arrest, DCI officers recovered a getaway motorbike of registration number KMGE 652Q and KMFM 231D. The two motorbike have been exhibits.

Other items that were recovered from the suspect include mobile phones, home appliances, National IDs, two machetes, steel cutters, several spanners, a printer, a projector and screw drivers.

Mr Odhiambo is currently being grilled by detectives who want to know the genesis of the outlawed group that has been giving people sleepless nights.

“The investigating team has also heightened the pursuit for his accomplices and recovery of firearms illegally possessed by the gang,” DCI further said.

