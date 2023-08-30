How man lost Sh360k and values after being drugged by two women in a bar

The three suspects at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Two women who allegedly drugged a man they met at a bar in Umoja estate in Nairobi before stealing his mobile phone, laptop and cash all valued at Sh915,000 have been charged in court.

Maureen Wanjiru and Rose Nyawira have been accused of drugging Mr Abednego Wambua before stealing his two mobile phones – iphone Promax 13 valued at Sh185,000 and iphone 10 valued at Sh110,000, and a laptop valued at Sh270,000 and Sh360,000 in cash all valued at Sh915,000.

They have also been charged with theft contrary to section 268 (1) as read with section 275 of the Penal Code.

The two have been charged alongside Ms Wanjiru’s friend Emmanuel Kirwa, who is believed to have helped the accused to find a man who assisted in withdrawing money from Mr Wambua’s accounts after the theft happened on August 4, 2023.

On that day, Mr Wambua was having drinks at the restaurant when the two women joined him on his table, ordered drinks and started talking to him.

After a few hours, Mr Wambua decided to leave the club and the two women requested Mr Wambua, who was headed to Buruburu, to drop them off along Kangundo Road.

Mr Wambua agreed and along the way he stopped at a food joint where one of the two women bought food and beer. They then convinced him to accompany them to an AirBnB along Thika Superhighway.

The women confessed to the police after their arrest that they rented an AirBnB and took Mr Wambua with them where they continued drinking before they drugged him.

The two women then allegedly Mr Wambua’s phones and the laptop and drove the victim to Mirema drive in Kasarani where they abandoned him inside his car, unconscious around 5am on August 5, 2023.

Mr Wambua regained consciousness around 6pm on the same day and found himself at a strange place. He sought help from residents and found his way to Thika Superhighway.

He later drove home to find his family looking for him. The complainant then sought treatment before reporting the matter at Buruburu Police Station.

Mr Wambua later went to check his bank accounts and discovered that Sh360,000 had been transferred to various mobile money transfer accounts. He reported the same to the police.

Police obtained orders to investigate accounts that were involved in transfer of money from Mr Wambua’s bank accounts. Ms Nyawira was arrested in Umoja and a Sim card that received some of the money from Mr Wambua was recovered from her.

She helped the police trace and arrest Ms Wanjiru and Mr Kirwa who were found in different locations in Nairobi.

Police also recovered CCTV footage at various places, including the bar where Mr Wambua met the two women and two other joints along Kangundo Road where they stopped to buy food and beer.

The three suspects however denied the charges when they were arraigned before Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso of the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. They were remanded awaiting pre bail report before bail and bond terms are set by the court.