Exclusive: Family in panic, cannot reach Diana Chepkemoi who is stuck in Saudi Arabia

Diana Chepkemoi's family has no idea what is going on





The family of Diana Chepkemoi who hit news headlines after her images showed her health deteriorating, now says that they cannot reach her either by phone or by messages.

This is despite reports making rounds on social media that the Government had already reached out to Ms Chepkemoi who is based in Saudi Arabia and they were already assisting her.

Ms Lorraine Cheptoo, the sister to Ms Chepkemoi said that the family was only seeing tweets and a section of the media reporting that she had been rescued from her horrid work condition.

“Why are they saying that they have assisted my sister yet we as the family are completely not aware?

They also say that plans are underway to bring her home but we have not been able to reach her since her phone is completely off,” said Ms Cheptoo.

Various reports claim that she is set to land today at JKIA from Saudi Arabia yet no family member is aware of the flight details to be able to receive her.

This comes amidst reports from Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Kenya which refuted claims that Ms Chepkemoi was being abused.

In a statement shared on its social media sites, the Embassy instead suggested the said lady had shown ill health because she was suffering from some natural ailment which it did not go ahead and disclose.

Over the weekend there were reports, that the government announced that Ms Chepkemoi will receive medical care and also ensure that she is brought back to Kenya.

Some of the political leaders who said that Ms Chepkemoi had already started receiving help include; Konoin lawmaker Brighton Yegon and his Kimilili counterpart Didmus Barasa.

They both said that the process of rescuing the victim whose condition attracted public uproar had already started.

Mr Barasa said that he had reached out to Labor Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui and Ms Clare Cherotich Maritim who is the mother of the victim and had already been assured that she was receiving medical attention.

“Diana was taken to hospital for treatment and assessment yesterday. Waiting to see the medical report tomorrow for further action,” the MP said in a post on his official Facebook account.

The lawmaker said that in addition, they had already arranged for a physical visit to the hospital by a representative in Saudi Arabia so that they can ascertain her current health condition.

He also said that there was a need to regulate the business of taking casual labourers to the country located in the Middle East.

“A senior labour officer will be seconded and set up in order to engender coordination amongst the Kenyan recruitment agencies and their Saudi Arabia counterparts and our labour attaches in Kenya’s mission abroad where there are Kenyan migrant workers, and especially when such cases arise,” Mr Barasa said.

