EXCLUSIVE: Ndindi Nyoro’s orphaned ‘brother’ requests for support to nurture his talent





An Eldoret based man who resembles Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has stirred excitement online by alleging the lawmaker could be his brother.

Further, Joshua Kiprop Chemei as per the names read on a yellow placard he is holding, says he is a gospel artist and appeals to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party allied legislator to support his career.

“Hello Hon Ndindi Nyoro, I am Joshua Kiprop Chemei, Gospel Artist. I am suspecting you are my brother. My look alike,” reads the placard.

“Kindly support my talent,” further states the message.

The Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) to the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Isaac Mwaura through his official Facebook page assisted the lad in search of the MP.

“Ala! What a look alike of my brother Ndindi Nyoro,” CAS Mwaura posted.

When reached by Nairobi News, in an exclusive interview, Mr Kiprop revealed over 50 people have urged him to look out for the lawmaker who resembles him.

Though he says he may not be his biological brother, he stated that he “Ndindi Nyoro is my Best Brother and I admire his diligence in serving Kiharu constituents”.

The lawmaker is a second term MP, for the Murang’a County based constituency.

“I am an orphan, a situation that I found myself in after losing my mother in 2008 and my daddy in 2020. Since I am talented in music, a gospel artist, I plead with him to support my career,” Kiprop, 30, said.

He is currently hired to operate a bodaboda (motorbike) in Eldoret town, where per day he remits Sh300 to the owner.

Some of his siblings also depend on the father of two, a 2-year-old kid and 9 month infant.

“If given a chance, I can manage his public address systems wherever he goes and also assist him in discharging his duties as one of his hand men,” he promised.

Mr Nyoro, a close ally to President William Ruto (UDA and Kenya Kwanza leader) is also the chairman of the powerful Budgets and Appropriations committee in the National Assembly.

Since he uploaded the placard online on Monday, April 24, 2023 afternoon, Kiprop however said he has received over 50 calls with some claiming they are Mr Nyoro proceeding to ask him to travel to Nairobi for a meet up.

Some internet users are now finding their way to prominent people in the country, including politicians and celebrities by using posters with messages requesting to meet them.

There are some pleas which have yielded fruits, while others do not materialize. ​

