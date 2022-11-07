Family of murdered youth stage peaceful protests over bodaboda

Crime scene - Do not cross. Chalk outline of murdered victim of Violence with Evidence around.

In seeking justice for 24-year-old Keagan Benson Githua, his family arranged a peace walk in honor of the slain youth dubbed, The Last Mile in Honor of Keagan Githua.

The walk took place on November 7, 2022, from 5 pm to 7 pm, covering the distance from Ridgeways Baptist Church to Ridgeways Road/Kigwa Road Junction.

In a petition calling for Keagan’s justice, the family stated that he was attacked by thugs who got away on a bodaboda (public service motorcycle operators) after robbing him of his gadgets and stabbing him in the chest.

“His family is devastated and heartbroken beyond belief. We do not want Keagan’s death to be in vain. We cry for justice not just for him but for all who have been affected by the onslaught of muggings, rapes, assaults, and death caused by thugs using bodabodas for quick getaways in Ridgeways and Garden Estate, Roysambu Constituency,” read the petition in part.

The family called on the Transport Licensing Board to regulate the highly informal and inadequately regulated bodaboda sector to curb the rampant aforementioned issues.

“All buyers of motorcycles must have PSV licenses and details captured in the database before being released, extra vigilance should be provided by the police, especially in places that are considered hotspots and law enforcement should ensure that bodaboda riders follow stipulated regulations including the prosecution of bodaboda riders who are not licensed by a relevant governing body and SACCO, riders must carry their identification documents at all times and the revocation of licenses of any bodaboda rider found to have been convicted of any criminal activity,” added the petition.

Additionally, the late Keagan’s family called for the strengthening of policies that govern bodaboda use to enhance registration, regulation, and monitoring of the sector.

Keagan lost his life on October 30, 2022, in Ridgeways as he walked home.

Thugs using a bodaboda attacked him and tried to rob him of his belongings and stabbed him in the chest. He was rushed to AAR Hospital on Kiambu Road but he succumbed to his injuries as nurses attempted to resuscitate him.

“Enough is enough! We must be protected in our community, on our roads and in our homes!” Keagans family demanded.

