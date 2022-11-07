Guinness, K1 partner for fans’ ultimate viewing experience ahead of World Cup

Dance General (front) with his dance troupe perform onstage during the Guinness brighthouse party at K1 Klub House on November 5, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Beer brand Guinness has partnered with K1 Klub House to bring football fans the ultimate space to catch all the action ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

On Saturday football fans were treated to a fun-filled experience at the K1 Klub House, having been renovated to provide the best viewing spot with the biggest screens for a mind-blowing experience. The premises can now hold an estimated 3000 football fans at a go.

The partnership with K1 kicked off with a Guinness Brighthouse which brought together a fusion of food, fashion, music, and art all in the name of making the beautiful game even better for everyone.

Guests enjoyed delicious Guinness-infused food from the new K1 Klub House menu while they caught the match on the big screen.

Stars from the Black Shines Brightest Stories, Swiry Nyar Kano and Dance General took to the stage to share more about their inspiring stories, how they overcame challenges they faced in order to shine bright today. They even gave guests live masterclasses, upskilling them in all matters fashion and dance.

“Guinness has been at the forefront of football moments for years and we are committed to providing our fans with the ultimate experiences to make every moment more memorable for everyone,” said Wanjiru Murage, Guinness Marketing Manager.

“Our Guinness Brighthouse brings together a fusion of food, fashion, music, and art to create a space where fans can come together to truly embrace the beauty of the game. From masterclasses hosted by inspiring Kenyan creatives who are shining bright in their industries to perfectly paired Guinness-infused food and shandies, the Guinness Brighthouse has everything a football fan needs to make every moment memorable,” she added.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Guinness to give our guests the best and brightest football viewing experience ever. With a new big screen installed, bigger capacity than ever, and our new delicious Guinness-infused food and Guinness Shandy menu we look forward to hosting our guests in the coming weeks,” said Douglass Gitari, K1 Klub House General Manager

This Brighthouse at K1 Klub House marked the start of many more Brighthouses to come across the nation where Guinness will bring people together to celebrate what makes Black Shine so Bright.

