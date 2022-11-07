Olunga urges Ababu to restore sanity in Kenyan football

Kenyan striker Michael Olunga celebrates a goal against Ghana when the teams met in Nairobi in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifer. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO.

Kenyan international striker Michael Olunga has expressed confidence in the new Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

In an exclusive interview with the Nairobi News, Olunga said that there is need to bring and consults all the football stakeholders in the country to ensure Fifa’s ban on Kenyan football is lifted.

He also called for the creation of opportunities for new Kenyan talent to flourish internationally.

“I would like to urge the CS to see what to do with Kenyan football and all the other sports in the country, Olunga said.

The Harambee Stars striker, who is currently playing for Qatari club Al-Duhail, said the standoff in Kenyan football is costing youths in the country their livelihoods.

“There are a lot of opportunities which the youths are currently missing. Football, like all other sporting activities in this country, is a career that can be helpful to many youths. They may end up losing these opportunities if we end up this way,” he said.

Olunga’s appeal comes just after Mr Namwamba reinstated Football Kenya Federation’s National Executive Committee that was disbanded by his predecessor Amin Mohamed.

The CS has already reached out to Fifa in an effort to have the ban on Kenyan football lifted.

Olunga is in the country for a break as countries prepare for 2022 Fifa World Cup which will be hosted by Qatar between November 20 and December 18.

The 32-nation tournament will be played in eight stadiums across five cities in Qatar, which are Doha, Lusail, Al Khor, Al Rayyan and Al Wakrah.

