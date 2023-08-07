Fear of Ruto causes CS Alice Wahome to forget spectacles at home





On a light note during a meeting attended by President WIlliam Ruto in Nyeri County, Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome explained how she forgot her spectacles at home because she feared getting on the bad side of the President.

“Your Excellency, today I don’t have my spectacles. You have become very strict with us and that is good. Today, to avoid getting late coming into the meeting, I took the specs of the other person called Wahome. When I got here and tried to put them on, I felt like the ground was imbalanced. I continued persevering with them and wondered if my eyes had been affected by those people who came here with World Coin. I heard that if they take your iris data, it will get lost. My driver is the one who saved me. He asked me whether I had taken the doctor’s specs and when I inspected the frames…” said CS Wahome.

Her sentiments came after President Ruto expressed anger and frustration when Cabinet Secretaries arrived late to a meeting where he was already in attendance last week at State House Nairobi.

On August 1, 2023, President Ruto held a Performance Contract Agreement signing meeting and several cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and heads of parastatals arrived late. They were all locked out of the meeting.

“For those who came late, who are members of the Executive. I will be expecting a written explanation from you. The traffic claims don’t add up. If you cannot keep time with your employer you have basically dismissed yourself,” said President Ruto.

He then directed those who were locked out to write to him and explain why they were late, ordering that neither of them use Nairobi’s infamous traffic gridlocks as an excuse.

At the same meeting, he also told of docket heads for failing to know what was going on within their Ministries.

“People here do not want to read. If I know more than you about what is in your Ministry, then you should not be part of this. Why are you a Cabinet Secretary if you don’t understand your job,” concluded Ruto.

