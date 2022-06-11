Garbage collector awaits sentencing for possession of 24 rolls of bhang

Griffins Sadok Nyongesa when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A Nairobi garbage collector who was arrested with 24 rolls of bhang is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to charges of possession of narcotics.

Griffins Sadok Nyongesa admitted to the charges when he was arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts.

The court heard how the accused was arrested with bhang worth Sh1,200 along Chiromo lane in Westlands, Nairobi on June 9, 2022. Police on patrol arrested him after they noticed his suspicious behaviour.

The accused told Resident Magistrate Jaqueline Ojwang that the bhang was for his personal consumption.

He claimed he smokes bhang owing to things he is exposed to in his work, including handling dumped fetuses.

Mr Nyongesa sought leniency, saying he is father of two with an elder sibling who also depends on him.

He said he earns Sh1000 collecting garbage in Westlands between 4am and 6pm daily.

Ms Ojwang ordered a social inquiry report of Nyongesa to be presented in court on June 20, 2022 before sentencing.