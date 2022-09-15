Governor Sakaja petitioned to name a road after legendary rapper E-Sir





Kenyan singer David Mathenge alias Nameless launched an online petition to rally Kenyans to sign up and call for the Nairobi County government to name a road in South C in honour of the late legendary rapper E-Sir.

The Change.org petition’s final destinations will be the desks of Governor Johnson Sakaja, the Nairobi County Assembly and the Transport and Roads CEC.

“19 years ago, Kenya lost a national treasure, a progressive musician, Issah Mmari alias E-Sir. The young talented star aged 21 died in a tragic road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway on his way back to Nairobi from a concert on the 16th of March 2003.

Widely regarded as one of the finest rappers ever to emerge on the East African entertainment scene, his music still fills the airwaves on FM stations across the country,” the petition began.

Nameless went on to call on the aforementioned County authorities to honour E-Sir by naming either a road, drive or street in South C in E-Sir’s name as a way of celebrating artistic talent and in honour of his memory.

“To date, E-Sir is remembered for changing the game in the Kenyan music scene. Long after his death, he is still widely regarded as one of the best rappers to emerge on the Kenyan hip hop scene.

Sign this petition and let’s honour #SouthCsFinest with a road, drive or street in his name,” added Nameless.

Nameless went on to remember E-Sir as an artist who continues to posthumously inspire generations with his talent, hard work, passion and humility.

“The naming of a road after him will celebrate these great values and recognize the importance of arts in our culture,” said Nameless.

Before his demise, E-Sir was a big name in the music industry. His artistry was highly sought for music collaborations with artists such as Talia Oyanfo, Brenda, Nameless, Mr Lenny, Big Pin Jatelo, the late K-rupt and many others.

The late E-Sir made South C into a popular “it” estate back in the day as he kept shouting out his neighbourhood in all his music videos.

