Grace Msalame shares pain of father’s absence, partner’s ‘heartbreaking’ diagnosis.





Kenyan media personality Grace Msalame recently shared intimate details about her struggles following the demise of her father and the unfortunate health diagnosis of her partner in a heartfelt address at the Engage Ke show.

“In 2021, my partner received a life-threatening diagnosis that put everything on pause. I was numb, angry, and confused. We had been through a rough patch before which I thought was all behind us, but for the first time, I couldn’t think that this would happen again. There’s nothing like facing death head-on that leaves you asking so many questions,” Grace confessed, encapsulating the whirlwind of emotions that often accompany such devastating news.

Life has a way of testing our limits, forcing us to confront our deepest fears. For Grace, the moment harkened back to another pivotal juncture in her life – 13 years ago, on May 28, 2010. “Life as we knew it changed drastically. I had just come off of a bad breakup. The public one. I had started working early so I was already out of home doing my thing, but that breakup humbled me and all I wanted was to go back to my parents’ house, and my father wasn’t pleased when I moved out so I knew he’d be happy to see me. I moved back in with them because I wanted to feel safe,” she shared.

It was a decision that led her to a bittersweet surprise. Her father, a man of strength and wisdom, was the anchor she sought during that tumultuous time. Grace reminisced, “On Friday, 7 am, my mum called out from her room, so we ran to her, and getting there she was on the phone crying and she said papa. I immediately knew that papa was not going to come home. He suffered a heart attack the day he was supposed to come home. And for the longest time I battled with I never got to say goodbye, because I had the opportunity to.”

The weight of the missed chance, the unspoken words, is a burden many carry. Yet, from such heartache emerges lessons about the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. Grace’s experience served as a poignant reminder that time is a gift to be embraced with loved ones, for no one truly knows what the next chapter holds.

“God has been my strength and my defense,” Grace professed, her voice filled with conviction. In a season marked by her partner’s illness and subsequent financial challenges, she found solace in her faith. “In this season right after my partner’s illness, a year later, I lost two sources of income. In this economy, that’s huge, it was the worst timing. I withdrew even more from everything and everyone because I felt like everything was falling apart,” she revealed.

Grace’s journey serves as a testament to the unwavering power of faith and resilience. Her words mirror the experiences of many who have faced hardships and emerged stronger on the other side. Life’s trials can seem insurmountable, but they also hold the potential for growth, transformation, and renewed purpose. “I’m still in the thick of things and I don’t know how things are going to play out, only God. Sometimes, it’s okay to not be okay, and to not have everything figured out,” she imparted, acknowledging the complex tapestry of emotions that comes with uncertainty.

In her vulnerability and authenticity, Grace Msalame shared that life’s challenges do not define us, but our responses to them do. She serves as an inspiration to those navigating their own storms, demonstrating that in the midst of chaos, there is strength to be found in faith, family, and a willingness to embrace the unknown.

