Kindiki offers fresh warning on Azimio ahead of bipartisan talks

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki during a security meeting at Maurus Academy in Chesongoch, Elgeyo Marakwet County on January 03, 2023. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has cautioned Azimio leaders against returning to the streets in protests in the event the ongoing bipartisan talks with the government fail to yield a consensus.

The tough-speaking Kindiki maintained the government was keen to not only maintain law and order at all times but also have an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He further warned that the government will not permit politicians to sow fear among innocent citizens merely to advance their political agendas.

He also highlighted that the ongoing dialogue between the government and the opposition holds significant promise to address pertinent issues, and any inclination towards violence must be firmly rejected.

“The political arena has embarked on a dialogue to address critical matters. In this process, the specter of violence must not rear its head,” Kindiki asserted.

“The peace and tranquillity of our country is a singular and collective responsibility for all citizens, their political, religious, or community differences notwithstanding,” he said.

“We must remove violence from the equation of the politics of our country,” he added.

Kindiki has in recent times been at crossroads with opposition allied politicians including Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

The CS has attempted to ban the anti-government protests in the past and when Mr Odinga maintained they go on, he’s ordered police not to allow them to happen.

The protests, geared towards putting pressure on the government to bring down the cost of living, has left scores dead, several others injured according to the opposition leaders and human rights activists. Property worth millions of shillings has also been destroyed.

The teams at the talks, which officially commenced on August 14, 2023, are led by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka (Azimio) and National Assembly majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah (Kenya Kwanza).

Mr Odinga has hinted that he will lead his supporters back to the streets in the event the talks break down, as was the case last March.

