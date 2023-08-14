Barack Obama’s half-brother Malik has reignited a social media spat with the former US president.





Malik Obama, the half-brother of former U.S. President Barack Obama, has again taken to the X social media platform, formerly referred to as Twitter, to express his disagreements with Barack.

Malik recently posted a photograph of the two of them from before Barack entered the political arena and gained widespread recognition captioning it with unpublishable words.

In a subsequent tweet, Malik indicated his intent to back Donald Trump again in the upcoming U.S. election scheduled for November 5, 2024.

It’s anticipated that Trump will compete against the incumbent President Joe Biden.

This isn’t Malik’s initial show of support for Trump.

Previously, in a 2020 New York Post interview, Malik voiced criticisms of Barack, alleging his half-brother changed after gaining wealth and subsequently encouraged Americans to vote for Trump.

“He got rich and became a snob. What I saw was he was the kind of person that wants people to worship him. He needs to be worshipped and I don’t do that. I am his older brother so I don’t do that,” Malik commented.

The half-siblings first crossed paths in 1985 when Barack was 24.

They shared a tight bond for several years, with Malik even serving as the best man during Barack’s 1992 marriage to Michelle.

However, their rapport deteriorated following Barack’s presidential victory, with disagreements arising over matters such as guest lists for Barack’s inauguration.

Tensions escalated further after the 2008 election when Malik revealed his intention to establish the ‘Barack H. Obama Foundation,’ purportedly named in honor of their father.

In his memoir, Big Bad Brother From Kenya, Malik recounts a heated exchange over this foundation. “We had a big fight on the phone because he was not in support and insisted I shut down the website and not continue with the foundation. He had his reasons but I was not having any of it,” he said.

Then added, “We talked late into the night that night. He threatened to ‘cut me off’ if I continued with the idea.”

The two share the same father, Barack Hussein Obama Sr., a Kenyan economist who died in a car accident in 1982.

