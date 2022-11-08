Grand return! Zari Hassan to host special edition of annual All White Party in Kampala





The famous annual All White Party planned and hosted by South African-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan will be making a grand return to Uganda after she hosted one in Kenya in June 2022.

In an announcement posted on all her social media platforms on November 8, 2022, the 42-year-old mother of five, revealed she would be hosting a special edition of the party whereby she will invite her fellow cast mates from the Netflix reality show, Young, African and Famous, where she also stars.

“Uganda-Kampala, Zari All White Party is back in a bigger, better edition and will be held in a luxurious pop-up club at Motiv on Portbell Road on the 22nd of December, 2022. As this special edition, I’ll be hosting fellow stars from the Netflix show, Young, African and Famous,” said Zari in her announcement.

Netflix describes the Young, African and Famous reality show as a reality series that follows a crew of famed, affluent stars as they work and play, flirt and feud in Johannesburg, South Africa”.

The cast includes African superstar singers Diamond Platinumz and 2Face Idibia as well as Naked DJ, Khanyi Mbau, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Swanky Jerry, Zari Hassan, and Nadia Nakai.

The cheapest ticket to this party is about Kenya Shillings 2,500 while the most expensive one will go for Sh 129,000 for a platinum table of 8.

This expensive ticket’s holders will be provided with two bottles of Belaire, one bottle of famous grouse, one bottle of Jack Daniels, mixers, and snacks.

This will be the second All White Party Zari will be hosting in 2022 after hosting the first one in Kenya in June 2022.

She hosted the party at the XS Millionaires’ Club and stated she was in Kenya to party with friends whom she hadn’t seen in a long while.

The Kenyan All-White Party was the second one she threw in Kenya after hosting another one in 2018.

At that time, she was in the company of Romy Jons, the brother of Tanzanian superstar singer, Diamond Platinumz, her former lover and father to her two youngest children.

Her parties are synonymous with wealth and class as attendants try to outdo each other in displaying opulence and capability of attending parties hosted by the world-famous socialite.

