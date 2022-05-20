GSU officer dies in training camp swimming pool





A General Service Unit (GSU) officer on Wednesday evening drowned in a swimming pool in Embakassi, Nairobi County.

Mr Wycliff Geresa, 37, a cadet is reported to have been taking swimming lessons with his colleagues when tragedy struck.

The officer’s body is said to have sunk to the bottom of the pool before it was retrieved.

“Today, May 18, 2022 at around 16:30 hrs a section of Course men were having swimming lessons when one cadet namely Wycliff Geresa of number 89639 sunk into the swimming pool as he swam with the rest,” the police said in a report.

The officer was immediately rushed to Riara Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body has since been moved to Kenyatta University mortuary with a post-mortem scheduled for next week.

The incident comes barely two weeks after another officer attached to the same training camp was attacked by two suspected robbers a few meters to its entrance.

The officer was attacked by the two thugs while on his way to the camp in the company of two woman, but he managed to fight off the assailants. According to the DCI, one of the assailants is reported to have ended up with a broken jaw.