DCI plan fresh investigations in Linturi’s househelp death





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has asked the court to okay the exhumation of the body of a woman who died inside Meru Senator Mithika Linturi’s house.

An affidavit sworn by Maurice Mwai, a police officer, stressed their is need to exhume Edith Kananu’s body considering she died in mysterious circumstances.

She died in 2018 while serving as the politician’s house help.

Mwai adds he has reason to believe Linturi, who is gunning for the Meru governor seat, could compromise the investigations into this case.

According to Mwai, it was disturbing that the Senator has had many brushes with the law and he walks away scot free, a clear indication the cases may never be resolved.

He further claims the politicians intimidates most of the witnesses in cases.

“The court should assure that nobody will suffer prejudice if an order for exhumation and postmortem is granted in order to establish what lead to the death of Ms Kananu.”

The DCI request comes months after an activist filed a petition seeking to compel Mr Linturi to explain the mysterious events that led to the house help’s death and that of the doctor.