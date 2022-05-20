How Nairobi man, his two wives and son pulled off Sh104 million burglary

The four suspects when they appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Four family members are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and stealing cash and jewellery worth Sh104 million. The four who are facing the charges are Caleb Nangomere Rasto, his two wives Jackline Minayo Kinzi and Eunice Akinyi Moi and his son Brian Kenneth.

The four are have been accused of conspiring, together with others who are at large, to steal from Samar Al-kindy.

They are also facing charges of stealing cash, jewelries, copies of log books and title deeds all valued at Sh104 million at Sun Valley estate in Langata, Nairobi on May 5.

Ms Kinzi is facing an alternative charge of handling stolen property after she was found with Sh100,000 suspected to be part of the cash stolen from Al-kindy.

Al-kindy had travelled to Oman on April 29 to visit her husband leaving the house under the care of her house helps when one of her employees informed her of the theft.

Mutiso had gone to Al-kindy’s house where he was to meet some contractors hired to do some work when he found the gate closed and could not get the house help on phone as both were switched off.

The employee, identified as Athanus Mutiso, called Al-kindy’s sister who had spare keys to the house. When they opened the gate they found doors to the house open and upon entering the house, they discovered that some items has been stolen.

The employee informed Ms Al-kindy who directed him to report the matter to the police. Mr Mutiso reported the matter at Langata police station and police started investigations leading to the arrest of the suspects the same day.

The suspects denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Derrick Kutto of the Kibera Law Courts and have been granted a Sh7 million bond without the option of cash bail. The case is due for mentioning on May 26 for pre-trial and fixing of hearing dates.