Ruto accuse Raila, Karua of planning to change constitution





Deputy President William Ruto claims Raila Odinga settled on Martha Karua as his running mate so he can spearhead constitutional change if elected in office.

He made the claim while on the campaign trail in Nakuru.

“Our competitors have told us theirs is about changing the Constitution, that is why they have a running mate who will spearhead changing the Constitution,” said Ruto.

The DP, who initially opposed the enactment of this constitution, has now turned its staunch defender, claiming changing it will cost the taxpayer billions of shillings in an unnecessary expense.

Incidentally, Karua was at the forefront of a court battle that recently opposed the change of the constitution spearheaded by Odinga through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Ruto assured Kenyans that unlike Karua, he will, alongside his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, work towards improving the economy.

Odinga, while unveiling Karua as his running mate, explained she will also serve as the Cabinet Secretary said she for Justice and Constitutional Affairs if he wins the elections.

Odinga has also maintained he will reintroduce BBI if he ascends to power as the best way to serve Kenyans in an inclusive government.

After her appointment, Karua said she will ensure that the right channel is used in the country if there will be an attempt to change the Constitution under Raila’s presidency.

Since her appointment, Karua has hit the road campaigning for Raila, telling Kenyans that they will be safe in Raila’s administration.