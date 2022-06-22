Harambee Starlets player Corazone Aquino joins Simba Queens





Harambee Starlets midfielder Vivian Corazone Aquino has joined Tanzania Women’s Premier League champions Simba Queens on a two-year contract.

Aquino previously featured for the Kenya Women’s Premier League Premier League side Gaspo Women. She captained the side to a third place finish with 40 points in the just ended season.

She becomes the second signing for coach Sebastian Nkoma’s charges ahead of the 2022/23 season.

“I want to thank Gaspo for the time I have been there and wish them all the best next season,” Aquino said.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Gaspo Team Manager Edward Githua said Simba did not contact him on signing Aquino, and he only found out through social media.

“I did not know that she had already made negotiations with the club, though she had shared with me about her departure. I did not expect her to leave the club so soon. I wish her all the best in her new home,” Githua said.

The 24-year-old will be the second Kenyan player to play for Simba after Harambee Starlets forward Bertha Omitta.

In January 2020, Aquino joined Portuguese side Atletico Ouriense on a one-year deal before quitting even before her contract ended and rejoined Gaspo at the start of last season.

Aquino has featured in all matches for the national team since her debut in 2016.