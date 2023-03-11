How Kenyan women are using WhatsApp connectivity to their advantage





Kenyan women from different counties are now using the WhatsApp connectivity power to tap into various available government grants and training.

Speaking on Friday in Nairobi during the celebration of women who empower other women in the community, Rose Sang, board member of Habitat for Humanity Kenya, said they are embracing WhatsApp to offer various opportunities for women.

“The use of WhatsApp is increasing in Kenya. A huge percentage of Kenyans have access to the platform. This is why we are using the forum to connect women to the available opportunities,” she said.

During the event, women from various counties shared their experiences and how they have helped their communities.

The women drawn from various backgrounds are helping communities by coming up with various programmes – such as farming, sanitary towel distribution, peace initiatives, women empowerment groups among others.

Through initiatives such as Forgotten Bottom Millions (4BM) that is based in Kisumu, marginalized women have been able to access to social-economic opportunities.

Today the 4BM network runs primarily on WhatsApp with more than 100 affiliated groups each with a minimum of 100 members.

What started out as an information network to support the youth and socially underprivileged in Kisumu County, now spans 47 counties with WhatsApp as the primary vehicle to get information to the Forgotten Bottom Millions.

WhatsApp was officially launched in November 2009 as a chat app service for iOS. Today, WhatsApp is reported to have more than 2 billion monthly active users globally and is ranked among the most popular mobile messenger apps in the world.

Based on GlobalWebIndex data, the WhatsApp worldwide user base consists of 46.1 per cent female users and 53.9 per cent male users.

