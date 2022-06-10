How UDA attempted to influence choice of media crew for Ruto’s political event

Women who have turned up at the Nyayo National Stadium for the Kenya Kwanza Women Charter conference. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) has advised political groups to leave the decision of sending the crew to cover their political rallies to media houses.

This after Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA attempted to influence the choice of media crew to cover Kenya Kwanza Women Charter conference at the Nyayo National Stadium.

In an invitation for coverage of the event, UDA advised media houses to only send out women journalists for the function.

“We encourage your media house/online news blog to deploy an all-women crew as we seek to celebrate and highlight the important role played by women in all sectors,” the invitation sent out by UDA Communication Director Wanjohi Githae reads in part.

But in a quick response, KEG Legal Officer Ibrahim Oduor said it is only the media houses that are at liberty to make such decisions.

Mr Oduor has further asked media houses to practice their indolence.

“Editors have the capacity to make their decision on who to send to such events. It is the responsibility of the editors to decide who will cover the events, regardless of the event,” Oduor told Nairobi News on phone.

The launch of Kenya Kwanza Women Charter is being presided over by Dr Ruto, in an event that has attracted hundreds of women allied to UDA.