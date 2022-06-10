Kenya Kwisha! Evangelist trolled for toe-curling blooper at Ruto’s event





Kenya Kwanza brigade on Friday suffered an embarrassing moment as Deputy President William Ruto signed the women’s charter at the Nyayo National Stadium.

What should have been one evangelist’s 15 minutes of fame turned into her most embarrassing moment. The evangelist suffered a slip of the tongue during prayer when she referred to the DP Ruto-led coalition as the Kenya Kwisha alliance.

The passionate woman of cloth, who introduced herself as Evangelist Jane Wairimu, had been invited to the stage by Kandara MP Alice Wahome to lead with a word of prayer after the arrival of Dr Ruto.

Then came the blooper.

“We want to come into an agreement with the Kenya Kwisha…” she said before quickly realizing her embarrassing mistake.

The incident happened in front of Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, who were caught in surprise and looked embarrassed.

Within minutes, the term Kenya Kwisha was trending on Twitter as some opposition bloggers tore into the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

However, the confusion is common and has happened before to other people, including Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Ms Waiguru once referred to Kenya Kwanza as Azimio in one of the big events that had brought together all the leaders of the alliance.

Kenya kwanza ama Kenya kwisha? 😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Yh4O70Dqnt — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) June 10, 2022

KENYA KWISHA: Even in the spiritual realm their true intentions are revealed. Kweli Mungu halali! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/r1J8tv9Ooy — Mac Otani 🇰🇪 (@MacOtani) June 10, 2022

Even in the spiritual realm, it’s recognized as Kenya Kwisha Alliance! The lady has prayed in truth and in spirit. pic.twitter.com/MEyadXf2FV — Pauline Njoroge, HSC (@paulinenjoroge) June 10, 2022

A pastor who was praying at the women's charter conference mistakenly referred to the Kenya Kwanza coalition as Kenya Kwisha pic.twitter.com/EfICt7I4Mm — Nairobi News (@Nairobi_News) June 10, 2022

😂 😂 EMBARRASSING.

A woman refers to Ruto's outfit as "Kenya Kwisha" in presence of Ruto at Nyayo Stadium. Alice Wahome almost collapsed.

Indeed it is Kenya Kwisha!

From the abundance of the heart…….. pic.twitter.com/3PwjliFbI8 — Solomon Kuria (@kuriasolomonK) June 10, 2022