Kenya Kwisha! Evangelist trolled for toe-curling blooper at Ruto’s event

By Kevin Cheruiyot June 10th, 2022 1 min read

Kenya Kwanza brigade on Friday suffered an embarrassing moment as Deputy President William Ruto signed the women’s charter at the Nyayo National Stadium.

What should have been one evangelist’s 15 minutes of fame turned into her most embarrassing moment. The evangelist suffered a slip of the tongue during prayer when she referred to the DP Ruto-led coalition as the Kenya Kwisha alliance.

The passionate woman of cloth, who introduced herself as Evangelist Jane Wairimu, had been invited to the stage by Kandara MP Alice Wahome to lead with a word of prayer after the arrival of Dr Ruto.

Then came the blooper.

“We want to come into an agreement with the Kenya Kwisha…” she said before quickly realizing her embarrassing mistake.

The incident happened in front of Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, who were caught in surprise and looked embarrassed.

Within minutes, the term Kenya Kwisha was trending on Twitter as some opposition bloggers tore into the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

However, the confusion is common and has happened before to other people, including Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Ms Waiguru once referred to Kenya Kwanza as Azimio in one of the big events that had brought together all the leaders of the alliance.

 

