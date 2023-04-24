If you want your wife to look pretty, give her money – Pastor Ben Kiengei





Kameme FM Presenter Pastor Ben Kiengei has urged men to add their wives’ money if they want them to look pretty. During a church service, the controversial pastor said that the men who appreciate other ladies’ beauty and dress code are failing their own women.

While dissuading them from speaking ill of their women’s dressing, Pastor Kiengei said that they should instead increase their women’s clothing budget.

He said, “Those ladies you are eyeing outside have been clothed and dressed by their own men. Add your own woman some more money.”

On the flip side, Pastor Kiengei who is popularly known as Muthee Kiengei compelled women against falling prey to men who speak ill of their wives.

“In order for men to persuade you to be their lovers, they say awful things about their own wives. Owe unto you when you are convinced that is when you will see his true colours.”

Also read: Akothee calls out Size 8 and other stars who missed her grand wedding

His remarks come barely a month after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed that his wife Pastor Dorcas Rigathi only needs Sh3,000 for her hair.

Addressing delegates during the launch of the Women Empowerment Fund at the Kenya International Conventional Centre (KICC), Gachagua appealed to men to find ways of pleasing their spouses despite the high cost of living.

“You need to take care of your wives. At times just give her Sh3000 and do not ask her what she will do with it. I am told nowadays men are asking for accountability even for Sh1000,” he said.

Then added that just like other men he is happy when his wife dresses smartly.

His sentiments attracted varying opinions from Kenyans with some vowing to deduct the hair allowance they gave their wives using Pastor Dorcas’ ‘low-maintenance’ as the SI unit.

DP Gachagua who is popularly known as Riggy G came to the rescue of the women who got more than Sh3,000 telling them to fight for more resources from their better half.

“The Sh3,000 (monthly hair maintenance) I said is for Pastor Dorcas. Give your woman what you have been used to. If you used to give her Sh10,000 do not reduce after learning what I told my wife,” he said.

Explaining why he gives his wife Sh3,000, the DP said, “The money is enough for her because she is a pastor and does not need a lot.”

Also read: Ajib Gathoni says her breakup with Josh Wonder was not for clout