Infotrak on the spot for deleting Twitter opinion poll

UDA Presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua (left) shakes hands with his counterpart from Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition Martha Karaua during Deputy Presidential candidates debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on July 19, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Research firm Infotrak is on the spot for reportedly deleting a Twitter poll that suggested Rigathi Gachagua is the most popular running mate.

The poll was conducted on the social media application during the Deputy Presidential debate pitting Gachagua and Martha Karua in Nairobi on Tuesday night.

The said poll, which had reportedly garnered 40,000 respondents indicated Gachagua, who is William Ruto’s running mate, enjoying a 32% lead over Karua, his closest opponent.

Specifically, the results displayed before the tweet was delayed show Gachagua with 61.9 percent lead with Karua trailing at 29.1 percent.

Justina Wamae (Roots Party) had 8.4 percent while Ruth Mucheru (Agano) trailed at 0.4 percent.

The move to delete the tweet has elicited mixed reactions.

By deleting the post below, #Infotrakpoll confirms that it works for the Azimio and their foolish reports are doctored to cause post election violence.

Own goal safi Sana✔️. pic.twitter.com/dT2czCuLM6 — Pkem🇰🇪 (@Pkem88) July 20, 2022