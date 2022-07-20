Join our Telegram Channel
Infotrak on the spot for deleting Twitter opinion poll

By Mercy Simiyu July 20th, 2022 1 min read

Research firm Infotrak is on the spot for reportedly deleting a Twitter poll that suggested Rigathi Gachagua is the most popular running mate.

The poll was conducted on the social media application during the Deputy Presidential debate pitting Gachagua and Martha Karua in Nairobi on Tuesday night.

The said poll, which had reportedly garnered 40,000 respondents indicated Gachagua, who is William Ruto’s running mate, enjoying a 32% lead over Karua, his closest opponent.

Specifically, the results displayed before the tweet was delayed show Gachagua with 61.9 percent lead with Karua trailing at 29.1 percent.

Justina Wamae (Roots Party) had 8.4 percent while Ruth Mucheru (Agano) trailed at 0.4 percent.

The move to delete the tweet has elicited mixed reactions.

 

 

