Ipsos polls: Kenya headed for run-off





Kenya could be headed to a run-off with Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga and United Democratic Alliance candidate William Ruto unlikely to garner the 50 per cent plus one vote threshold.

This is according to the latest opinion poll commissioned by Ipsos, which shows Mr Odinga at 47 per cent and Dr Ruto at 41 per cent with just seven days to the polls.

“Raila Odinga is likely to win the upcoming election. He leads with 47 per cent against Dr William Ruto at 41 per cent,” Sam Muthoka, the Director Africa Center for Development Research & Evaluation – Ipsos Public Affairs said.

The poll involved 6,105 households in 47 counties in the last one week with registered voters only involved in the face to face interviews.

Last week, another poll conducted by Tifa Research showed that Mr Odinga is the most popular presidential candidate with 46.7 percent ahead of Ruto who would garner 44.4 per cent of the total votes.

The Kenyan Constitution requires a presidential candidate to attain at least 50 per cent plus one vote to be declared the winner in the presidential race. The Constitution also requires a contender to secure at least 25 per cent of the votes cast in each of at least 24 counties.