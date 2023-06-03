It’s a baby girl for Nyce Wanjeri and her boyfriend





Former Auntie Boss actress Nyce Wanjeri and her bae Calvin Kipkemboi Leting are expecting a baby girl.

The couple made the announcement on Friday via a gender reveal video on their respective social media platforms.

“It’s a baby, God I thank you oooh. I am a proud mama aki… Sasa wacha tuendelee kusumbua baba… Girls rule men lead. Natasha will be a very good big sister .. My heart is full,” they captioned the video.

The couple announced their pregnancy in February on social media by releasing a song together.

“Let us joyfully announce the arrival of a special visitor into our lives. Our hearts overflow with happiness as we share this wonderful news with you. We kindly request your presence in celebrating this blessed occasion,” she wrote

Leting on his part said: “I am immensely thankful to be walking alongside Nyce on this incredible path. Being with @nycewanjeri is an indescribable experience. My heartfelt appreciation for granting me this precious gift, and I eagerly anticipate embarking on this journey with you.”

In February 2020, Nyce made an announcement about her new relationship after ending things with her previous partner more than a year ago.

“I want to clarify that my intention for posting this is not to seek attention or generate controversy. I am not seeking validation for my character. This is a genuine and authentic revelation that I want the entire Kenyan community to be aware of: Nyce is currently dating Calvin Kipkemboi Leting, who is of Luhya/Kalenjin descent,” she said back then.

Although Nyce didn’t provide many details about their initial encounter, she described Leting as an all-encompassing individual, emphasizing her admiration for various aspects of his personality.

“There are numerous qualities that I appreciate about him. I value individuals for who they truly are, and he has been an incredibly supportive presence in my life,” Nyce said.

This will be the couple’s first child together even though Nyce has another child from her previous relationship.

Leting is a singer and guitarist associated with Halisi Nation, a collective consisting of three exceptionally gifted musicians. The remaining members of the band are Elly Sings and Mey Soy.

In addition to her forthcoming solo release, Nyce Wanjeri has recently collaborated on a track titled #UkotuSawa alongside Vivianne and Prezzo.

