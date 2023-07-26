Jackie Matubia: I am not building any other man’s brand using my fame





Actress Jackie Matubia, known for her exceptional talent and charismatic on-screen presence, has told her fans that she won’t be dating anytime soon.

The revelation came after her previous relationship with her second baby daddy, Blessing Lung’aho, failed to stand the test of time.

On July 25, Jackie took to her Instagram page to share the news of her single status, but little did she expect the overwhelming response from interested men.

However, the actress made it clear that she is unwilling to invest her time and effort in building another man’s brand using her established fame.

In a video posted on her social media, she addressed the influx of messages, saying:

“Guys were waiting for me to say I am single. I have woken up to a DM full of messages, guys, relax, is it a job application? I am very sorry there is no vacancy. This is not a job. I am not going to waste my time again building their brand and making them famous. I am tired!”

Jackie’s romantic journey with Blessing Lung’aho began when they first met as guests on a TV chat show.

Their relationship came to light in 2022 while both were cast in various roles for a local TV program, “Zora.”

At the time, Blessing dismissed rumors about them meeting on the set of the show, clarifying that they had actually met three years prior when Jackie was hosting the “Chatspot” show on Switch TV.

“We started talking, and then God did his thing. We both landed roles on ‘Zora’ when we were dating, and it’s just a job like any other with its rules, so we did what we had to do,” Blessing said.

In April 2022, during Blessing’s birthday party, he proposed to Jackie, and the couple appeared to be heading toward a future together.

However, their relationship faced challenges, and ultimately, they decided to part ways.

This was not Jackie’s first experience with a failed relationship.

Previously, she married Kennedy Njogu, a pilot with whom she shares one child.

The couple separated in 2019, and Jackie opened up about rushing into marriage without truly understanding each other’s personalities, eventually leading to their separation.

