Kamene Goro: I’m not a husband snatcher, DJ Bonez isn’t a deadbeat dad





Media personality Kamene Goro has defended herself against accusations of being a husband snatcher.

Her marriage to DJ Bonez in March has stirred up controversy, with her hubby making revelations about his previous relationships on Kamene and Obinna’s YouTube channel.

In the video, DJ Bonez said that although he has a baby mama, they were never officially married, and their relationship was more of a “come we stay” arrangement.

He explained that he had a girlfriend after his baby mama for two years before Kamene came into the picture.

There have been rumours that DJ Bonez was once married to a woman identified as Eva Mkala alias Sasha.

Also read: Make your own money before you get married, Sanapei Tande tells women

However, DJ Bonez now claims that there was a circle of individuals associated with his baby mama who would try to sabotage his new relationships, leading to online insults and name-calling.

Kamene also shared her own experience with her hubby’s toxic baby mama.

“I don’t know whether to say her or the friends. There was a time I was with Jalas on Kiss FM and those women would call in during the show just to insult me,” she recounted.

During the video, Kamene stood by her husband, while defending him against accusations of being a deadbeat father.

Also read: Eli Mwenda – Secrets to my success as a podcaster

Kamene described DJ Bonez as a responsible father who is actively involved in his children’s lives.

“Bonez is a good dad, there is nothing he doesn’t know about his kids including the diaper sizes. He talkes with his kids every day. You need to be respectful. There are real deadbeats,” Kamene said.

Kamene also said she is unbothered by being labelled a husband snatcher.

“Me being a husband snatcher, I do not care!” she said.

Obinna encouraged men to fight for their children’s happiness, regardless of their relationship with the mother.

He stressed that the well-being of the children should always be the top priority, regardless of any disputes between parents.

Also read: Ezekiel Mutua flirting with TV presenter leaves tongues wagging